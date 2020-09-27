in TV News

Blake Shelton Talks About Quarantine, “Happy Anywhere,” Smithworks Vodka, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Blake Shelton is a guest on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Blake Shelton on Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Blake Shelton appears as a guest on Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Shelton does not appear physically, but he brings plenty of entertainment via video chat. The music and entertainment star gives an update on quarantine life, while reminiscing on actually getting to see his friends at awards shows.

Shelton additionally talks about the process of making the “Happy Anywhere” video with Gwen Stefani, as well as the success of his Smithworks Vodka brand.

The episode will air on TV Monday afternoon, but video highlights from Shelton’s appearance already follow:

