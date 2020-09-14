Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” received a predictably solid welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.
Picked up by 24 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the collaboration tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.
Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” which landed at 13 new stations, takes second place on the add board.
With 7 adds each, BTS’ “Dynamite” and Lukas Graham’s “Share That Love (featuring G-Eazy)” share third place.
Three songs follow in a tie for fifth; Sasha Sloan’s “Lie,” Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That,” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” each landed at 6 new stations.
