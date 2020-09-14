in Music News

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“OK Not To Be OK” tops the Hot AC add board.

Demi Lovato in OK Not To Be OK | Video Screen | UMG

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” received a predictably solid welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 24 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the collaboration tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” which landed at 13 new stations, takes second place on the add board.

With 7 adds each, BTS’ “Dynamite” and Lukas Graham’s “Share That Love (featuring G-Eazy)” share third place.

Three songs follow in a tie for fifth; Sasha Sloan’s “Lie,” Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That,” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” each landed at 6 new stations.

