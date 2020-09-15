BTS Keeps #1 Position On Billboard Artist 100 Chart, Extends Social 50 Record To 196 Weeks

The group’s single “Dynamite” cedes its Billboard Hot 100 throne this week, but BTS remains the #1 overall music act in America.

Indeed, BTS retains the #1 position on this week’s Billboard Artist 100 chart. The group spends a third consecutive – and ninth overall – week at #1 on the listing.

The chart accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity. BTS is a consistent force in all such areas, and the record-breaking interest in “Dynamite” is only enhancing the group’s perennially strong metrics.

BTS remains particularly dominant on the social front, earning a record-extending 196th week atop the Billboard Social 50 chart.