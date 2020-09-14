in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Reclaims #1, Earning 3rd Week As Biggest Song In America

“WAP” is back on top.

After spending the past two weeks at #2, Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” reclaims the throne on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“WAP” continues its strength in the three Hot 100 component areas, retaining #1 for streams, rising to #2 for sales, and improving to #27 for radio. The song is celebrating a third week as the top overall song in America.

BTS’ “Dynamite,” ruler of the past two charts, declines to #2 this week. The song nonetheless retains #1 on Digital Song Sales, while becoming BTS’ first career entry on the all-format Radio Songs chart.

The next three songs are steady, with Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk),” DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” successively holding at #3, #4, and #5.

— Other notables in the Top 10:

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” rises two places to a new high of #6.
DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” returns to the Top 10, rising fourteen spots to #10 following the video release.

