in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Top” Projected For 3-5K US Sales, 110-140K Total US Units

“Top” should debut at #1 on this week’s chart.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again by Jimmy Fontaine, approved press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

As things currently stand, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Top” is tracking to debut at #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 3-5K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 110-140K in total first-week US consumption.

Although the album sales projection is modest (and will not be enough to slot “Top” atop the sales chart), the overall unit total will likely be the week’s best. No other album is a lock to reach 100K in consumption this week.

YoungBoy previously hit #1 with “AI YoungBoy 2” and “38 Baby 2.”

topyoungboy never broke again

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” To Earn 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart