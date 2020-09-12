YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Top” Projected For 3-5K US Sales, 110-140K Total US Units

As things currently stand, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Top” is tracking to debut at #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 3-5K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 110-140K in total first-week US consumption.

Although the album sales projection is modest (and will not be enough to slot “Top” atop the sales chart), the overall unit total will likely be the week’s best. No other album is a lock to reach 100K in consumption this week.

YoungBoy previously hit #1 with “AI YoungBoy 2” and “38 Baby 2.”