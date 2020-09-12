in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” To Earn 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Watermelon Sugar” continues to smash at the format.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Video Screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” will extend its pop radio reign to seven weeks.

According to Mediabase, the “Fine Line” single received 15,933 spins during the first six days of the September 6-12 tracking period. The count trails the same-time-last-week mark by 1% but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” comfortably ahead of the competition. The song should thus have no trouble retaining its #1 position on the final Mediabase pop chart, due Sunday.

A seven-week reign would tie that of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for longest to start in 2020**. Post Malone’s “Circles” also enjoyed seven total weeks at #1, but its reign began in 2019.

Of note: of the three songs, “Watermelon Sugar” is the only to enjoy seven consecutive weeks on top. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” the previous leader for consecutive weeks at #1 in 2020, spent six in the pinnacle position.

“Watermelon Sugar” followed “Adore You” in becoming Styles’ second career #1 at pop radio. It is his first to enjoy a multi-week reign.

**Editor’s Note: The distinction will be slightly different on the corresponding Billboard Pop Songs chart, should “Watermelon Sugar” also score a seventh week atop that listing. “Watermelon Sugar” will outright earn the distinction for longest reign to start in 2020 (“Blinding Lights,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” all ruled for six weeks). Post Malone’s “Circles” enjoyed ten weeks atop Pop Songs, but as noted, its reign began in 2019.

