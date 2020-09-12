in Music News

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Stays #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” Reclaims #1 On Songs Chart

The superstar acts split this week’s key YouTube charts.

BLACKPINK in Ice Cream, Video Screen | JYP/Interscope

Two weeks ago, BTS’ “Dynamite” debuted atop the Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs charts. Last week, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” took #1 on both listings.

This week, the two tracks split the leadership position. “Ice Cream” retains the #1 spot on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart, while “Dynamite” reclaims #1 on the overall Songs chart.

According to YouTube, the official “Ice Cream” music video received 50.6 million views during the September 4-10 tracking period. The count keeps “Ice Cream” narrowly ahead of Maluma’s “Hawai” (46.7 million, #2) and the aforementioned “Dynamite” (44.5 million, #3).

“Dynamite,” however, received more total YouTube streams across all eligible uploads during the tracking period. It returns to #1 on the Songs chart with 103 million, while “Ice Cream” drops to #2 on Songs with 97.6 million.

BLACKPINK and BTS appear at #3 and #4, respectively, on the Global YouTube Artists chart. Alka Yagnik appears at #1, while Udit Narayan is #2.

