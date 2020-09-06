in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Enjoys 6th Week As #1 Album In United States, Republic Reports Nearly 3 Million Global Units

“Folklore” continues to post monster numbers.

Taylor Swift - Promo image by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “folklore” enjoys a sixth consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 album chart, giving the artist the longest run at #1 since Drake’s “Views” enjoyed 9 consecutive (and 13 total) weeks atop the chart in 2016.

Swift albums, moreover, have spent a cumulative 46 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. She ties Whitney Houston for most weeks at #1 among female artists.

“folklore” also becomes the fifth Swift album to spend at least six weeks at #1. Only The Beatles spent at least six weeks at #1 with more than five separate albums (twelve, in fact).

In addition to celebrating the US success, Republic Records notes that the album is nearing 3 million worldwide consumption units (album sales or equivalent units from track sales or track streams) and 2 billion streams. It has not even been available for two months.

