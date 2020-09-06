in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Secures 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Watermelon Sugar” retains the top spot for another week.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Video Screen | Columbia

Although the race got slightly tighter this week, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” remains the clear-cut #1 song at pop radio.

Played ~18,781 times during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” earns a sixth week atop the Mediabase pop chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 294 but still keeps the Styles tune nearly 2000 spins ahead of the competition.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” again the #2 song, received ~16,845 tracking period plays (+580). As noted, the “Watermelon Sugar” lead is smaller than it has been in a few weeks – but obviously still quite comfortable.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #4, while Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” jumps two places to #4. Down one spot, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” takes #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

