Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Surf Mesa, Miley Cyrus Songs Top 20

“Be Like That,” “Breaking Me,” “ily,” and “Midnight Sky” rise on the pop chart.

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid - Be Like That cover courtesy of RCA Records

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s collaborative “Be Like That” continues its climb at pop radio, officially joining the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart. Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” also secures a Top 15 position.

Played 6,244 times during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, “Be Like That” rises two spots to #14 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 699.

“Breaking Me,” which received 5,617 spins (+420), concurrently rises three spots to #15.

— As “Be Like That” and “Breaking Me” join the Top 15, Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” and Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” join the Top 20.

Up five places, “ily” grabs #18 with 5,439 spins (+1,803). The spin gain reflects the week’s #2 airplay increase, trailing only that achieved by 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior).”

“Midnight Sky” rises one spot to #20 with 4,690 plays (+616).

