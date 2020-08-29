Katy Perry’s “Smile” Projected For 40-45K US Sales, 50-60K Total US Units

Although it is not likely to challenge for #1 on the overall chart, Katy Perry’s “Smile” could rank as one of the week’s top debuts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Smile” is expected to sell 40-45K US copies during the August 28-September 3 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 50-60K in total US activity.

Such numbers would put “Smile” in a tight race with Metallica & San Francisco Symphony’s “S&M 2” (projected for 45-50K sales, 50-55K total units) for the week’s top newcomer label. In terms of overall albums, Taylor Swift’s “folklore,” Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” and potentially Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” may all land higher.