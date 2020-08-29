Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” Earns Big Opening Day Airplay At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” made a predictably big opening day splash at radio.

According to Mediabase, “Over Now” had received 854 pop radio spins by the close of Friday. The count earns “Over Now” #47 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart, which accounts for the first six days of the August 23-29 tracking period. Although “Over Now” may not receive quite as many spins Saturday, it still has a good chance of remaining inside the Top 50 as tracking goes final.

“Over Now” also had a big opening day at rhythmic radio, with 11 stations offering double-digit spin counts. Many others played it at least a few times Friday.

“Over Now” additionally debuts at #4 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart and #11 on the Global Chart.