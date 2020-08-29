Maya Hawke, Jameson Rodgers, Easton Corbin Scheduled To Perform On NBC’s TODAY Show

Last week, Maya Hawke released her debut studio album “Blush.”

To support the release, the singer-actress will perform on the Monday, August 31 edition of NBC’s TODAY Show.

NBC confirms Hawke for the 10AM hour of the broadcast. Among various TODAY segments, that hour will also include a chat with Ella Berman.

Other upcoming TODAY musical guests include Jameson Rodgers (10AM hour on September 1) and Easton Corbin (10AM hour on September 3). The official listings, which are subject to change, follow:

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. David Blaine on TODAY. Michael Schmidt on Donald Trump v. The United States. Nicholas Braun on HBO’s Succession. Black Businesses in America: Florist in Los Angeles Reinvests Her Business During the Pandemic.

(9-10 a.m.) Lessons Learned: Chasten and Pete Buttigieg on I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir. Catching Up With… Ravi Patel. Consumer Confidential with Andrew Ross Sorkin and Sharon Epperson. Overheard on 3rd. Make Ahead Monday: Easy Chicken Recipes with Kardea Brown.

(10-11 a.m.) Maya Hawke performs on TODAY. Read with Jenna: Ella Berman on The Comeback. Feel Good TODAY: Super Hero Calls. Funshine Funtime.

Tuesday, September 1

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Susan Williams on Robin’s Wish. Jenna’s Book Club: September Announcement. New Normal: What It’s Like to Fly. TODAY Consumer: How to Make the Most of Outdoor Space with Adair Curtis.

(9-10 a.m.) NASA Sends Team to International Space Station with Kate Rubins. What To… Watch with Chris Witherspoon. Dining with Cal. Overheard on 3rd. Grit: Born To Play Documentary on Women’s Tackle Football Team, The Boston Renegades.

(10-11 a.m.) Susan Williams’ on Robin’s Wish. Jameson Rodgers performs on TODAY. Valorie Burton on Let Go of the Guilt. TODAY Food: Clodagh McKenna. Read with Jenna: September Announcement. Funshine Funtime.

Wednesday, September 2

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Blue Zone: Living Longer and Staying Happier During COVID. Sleep Better TODAY: Sleep During the Pandemic. Spotlight on Small Business with Jill Martin.

(9-10 a.m.) What to…Read with Brad Thor. Generation Next: Brown Girl Stationary. Overheard on 3rd. Jack Quaid on Amazon’s The Boys.

(10-11 a.m.) Special Pen Pals. Money… Old Rules, New Rules with Farnoosh Torabi. Funshine Funtime.

Thursday, September 3

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Long Island Miracle Baby Twins. A Member of Little Rock Nice Shares Her Inspiring Story on Back to School. TODAY Style: Sneakers are the New Heels with Zanna Roberts Rassi.

(9-10 a.m.) Glenn Howerton on NBC’s AP Bio. What To… Listen to with Abby West. She Made It: Clare Paint with Jill Martin. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Easton Corbin performs on TODAY. Dr. Uma Naidoo on This Is Your Brain on Food. Sit Back, Relax & Breathe with Aditi Shah and Carol Ash. Funshine Funtime.

Friday, September 4

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Police in Chicago Created the First Black Rowing Team Twenty Years Ago. What to Watch this Fall with Dave Karger. Labor Day sales. TODAY Food: Labor Day Grill with Elizabeth Heiskell.

(9-10 a.m.) Dan Brown on Wild Symphony. Superfood Friday: Pre Labor Day Cooking with Joy Bauer. Overheard on 3rd. Second Acts: Joy Street Design and Joy Street Initiative.

(10-11 a.m.) Behind Closed Doors with Alison Victoria. Fun Farm Animals with Corbin Maxey. Kids in the Spotlight: Still Making a Difference with Crayons with Bellen Woodard. Labor Day sales with Chassie Post. Don’t Throw it Out Just Yet with Evette Rios. Funshine Funtime.