Victoria Monét’s “Jaguar” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart

“Jaguar” earns #1 on the developing

Victoria Monet - Moment Video Cover } Platoon/Tribe

After making a solid impact during its opening week, Victoria Monét’s “Jaguar” album project lands on some key Billboard charts.

The album, notably, starts at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. The chart spotlights the week’s best-selling albums from emerging artists (those who have not yet charted in the upper half of the Billboard 200).

“Jaguar” meanwhile starts at #20 on Billboard Top R&B Albums, #26 on Top Independent Albums, #78 on Current Album Sales, and #174 on the overall Billboard 200.

The title track also charts this week, earning #12 on R&B Digital Song Sales.

