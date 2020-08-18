in Music News

Taylor Swift’s Bonus Track “the lakes” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“the lakes” made its debut Tuesday.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Promo Image courtesy of Republic Records

Previously only available as bonus track on the physical editions of “folklore,” Taylor Swift’s “the lakes” made its digital debut Tuesday.

It predictably captured significant interest. “the lakes” soared to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart following its release, and it remains atop the all-genre listing as of press time at 12:55PM ET Tuesday.

“the lakes” seized the throne from Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which is now #2 on the chart. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” follows at #3.

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” (#4) and Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” (#5) complete the Top 5.

7 summerscardi bDrakelaugh now cry latermegan thee stallionmidnight skyMiley Cyrusmorgan wallenTaylor Swiftthe lakeswap

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Betty” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

Victoria Monét’s “Jaguar” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart