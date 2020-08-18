Taylor Swift’s Bonus Track “the lakes” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Previously only available as bonus track on the physical editions of “folklore,” Taylor Swift’s “the lakes” made its digital debut Tuesday.
It predictably captured significant interest. “the lakes” soared to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart following its release, and it remains atop the all-genre listing as of press time at 12:55PM ET Tuesday.
“the lakes” seized the throne from Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which is now #2 on the chart. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” follows at #3.
Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” (#4) and Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” (#5) complete the Top 5.
