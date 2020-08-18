Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Like it does at hot adult contemporary radio, Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” earns the most added honor at the pop radio format.

“Midnight Sky” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board with pickups from 117 Mediabase-monitored stations. The count more than doubles that of the week’s next-most added song.

“Midnight Sky,” which launched this past Friday, is already trending Top 40 at the format.

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” a recent most added honoree at country and Hot AC radio, takes second place on this week’s pop board. It won support from 41 stations.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk),” a playlist pickup for 32 stations, follows in third place.