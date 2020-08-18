in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Midnight Sky” tops the pop radio add board.

Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky Cover | RCA Records

Like it does at hot adult contemporary radio, Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” earns the most added honor at the pop radio format.

“Midnight Sky” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board with pickups from 117 Mediabase-monitored stations. The count more than doubles that of the week’s next-most added song.

“Midnight Sky,” which launched this past Friday, is already trending Top 40 at the format.

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” a recent most added honoree at country and Hot AC radio, takes second place on this week’s pop board. It won support from 41 stations.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk),” a playlist pickup for 32 stations, follows in third place.

dan + shayDrakelil durkmidnight skyMiley Cyrus

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Victoria Monét’s “Jaguar” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart