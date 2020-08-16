in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Watermelon Sugar” is still the biggest song at pop radio.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” unsurprisingly retains its dominance at pop radio. The smash hit spends a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” received ~19,265 spins during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count falls 64 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” resoundingly ahead of the competition. No other song came within 2700 spins this week, signifying the most dominant lead yet for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Credited with ~16,450 plays (-710), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” holds at #2. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, while SAINt JHN’s “Roses” spends another week at #4.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” the reigning #1 song at hot adult contemporary, spends another week at #5 on the pop chart.

dua lipaharry styleslewis capaldisaint jhnthe weekndwatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Die From A Broken Heart” Becomes Maddie & Tae’s Second #1 At Country Radio

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Reaches #1 On Adult Contemporary Radio Chart