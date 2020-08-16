Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” unsurprisingly retains its dominance at pop radio. The smash hit spends a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” received ~19,265 spins during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count falls 64 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” resoundingly ahead of the competition. No other song came within 2700 spins this week, signifying the most dominant lead yet for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Credited with ~16,450 plays (-710), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” holds at #2. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, while SAINt JHN’s “Roses” spends another week at #4.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” the reigning #1 song at hot adult contemporary, spends another week at #5 on the pop chart.