Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Reaches #1 On Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Earlier this year, “Adore You” reached #1 on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.
This week, it improves to #1 on the Mediabase adult contemporary listing.
Up three places, “Adore You” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,562 spins it received during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 104.
With the ascent to #1 at AC, “Adore You” impressively becomes a three-format chart-topper. It continues to fare well at the other two formats, claiming #5 on this week’s hot adult contemporary chart and #6 on the pop chart.
Post Malone’s “Circles,” last week’s AC leader, takes #2 this week.
