in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Reaches #1 On Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The “Fine Line” single is now a three-format number one.

Harry Styles - Adore You video screen | Columbia

Earlier this year, “Adore You” reached #1 on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

This week, it improves to #1 on the Mediabase adult contemporary listing.

Up three places, “Adore You” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,562 spins it received during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 104.

With the ascent to #1 at AC, “Adore You” impressively becomes a three-format chart-topper. It continues to fare well at the other two formats, claiming #5 on this week’s hot adult contemporary chart and #6 on the pop chart.

Post Malone’s “Circles,” last week’s AC leader, takes #2 this week.

adore youharry styles

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine,” Blue October’s “Oh My My” Reach Top 10 At Alternative Radio