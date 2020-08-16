in Music News

“Die From A Broken Heart” Becomes Maddie & Tae’s Second #1 At Country Radio

“Die From A Broken Heart” is officially #1 at country radio.

Maddie & Tae - Die From A Broken Heart video screen | UMG Nashville

In late 2014, Maddie & Tae’s “Girl In A Country Song” reached #1 at country radio.

This week, the critically acclaimed duo scores its second chart-topper.

The enduring “Die From A Broken Heart” completes its run to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart, rising one place to #1. In addition to ruling for chart points, “Die From A Broken Heart” dominantly ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 9-15 tracking period.

Chris Janson’s “Done,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” holds at #3, and Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” stays at #4. Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” is also steady, enjoying another week at #5.

be a lightchris jansonchris tomlindie from a broken heartflorida georgia linehillary scottjustin moorekeith urbanmaddie & taereba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Weezer’s “Hero” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song