“Die From A Broken Heart” Becomes Maddie & Tae’s Second #1 At Country Radio

In late 2014, Maddie & Tae’s “Girl In A Country Song” reached #1 at country radio.
This week, the critically acclaimed duo scores its second chart-topper.
The enduring “Die From A Broken Heart” completes its run to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart, rising one place to #1. In addition to ruling for chart points, “Die From A Broken Heart” dominantly ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 9-15 tracking period.
Chris Janson’s “Done,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” holds at #3, and Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” stays at #4. Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” is also steady, enjoying another week at #5.
