Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” Doja Cat & Gucci Mane’s “Like That” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

Maroon 5 - Nobody's Love video screen | 222/Interscope

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” make another jump on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially entering the Top 15. Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” also hits the Top 15 this week.

Played 6,594 times during the August 9-15 tracking period, “Nobody’s Love” rises three places to #14 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 921 spins.

“Like That” concurrently rises one spot to #15. The Doja Cat single garnered 6,195 tracking period spins, marking a week-over-week increase of 516 plays.

Per an earlier Headline Planet report, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” remains #1 on this week’s listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

