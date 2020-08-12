BTS Shares First Group Teaser Photo For Dynamite, Showcasing A “Bright And Energetic Mood”

Earlier this week, BTS shared the first set of teaser photos for new single “Dynamite.”

Wednesday, the superstar group shared another teaser image.

The new photo, a group shot, offers a window into the group’s “bright and energetic mood with vibrant colors and comfortable poses.”

As the new song’s August 21 release date draws near, BTS has more promotion planned. A third round of teaser photos will arrive Saturday, while a music video preview and Countdown Live session are respectively set for August 18 and 20.

More activity, including a TODAY Show interview and MTV VMAs performance, will take place following the song’s release.

The new teaser shot follows: