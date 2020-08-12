in Music News, New Music

BTS Shares First Group Teaser Photo For Dynamite, Showcasing A “Bright And Energetic Mood”

BTS continues hyping its new, English-language single “Dynamite.”

BTS - Teaser Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Earlier this week, BTS shared the first set of teaser photos for new single “Dynamite.”

Wednesday, the superstar group shared another teaser image.

The new photo, a group shot, offers a window into the group’s “bright and energetic mood with vibrant colors and comfortable poses.”

As the new song’s August 21 release date draws near, BTS has more promotion planned. A third round of teaser photos will arrive Saturday, while a music video preview and Countdown Live session are respectively set for August 18 and 20.

More activity, including a TODAY Show interview and MTV VMAs performance, will take place following the song’s release.

The new teaser shot follows:

BTS – Dynamite Group Teaser | Big Hit Entertainment

btsdynamite

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Selena Gomez Confirms BLACKPINK Collaboration, New Single Arrives August 28

“One Of Us Is Lying” TV Adaptation Gets Series Order At Peacock, Key Cast Members Revealed, “ELITE” Creator Set As Showrunner