BTS Shares First Group Teaser Photo For Dynamite, Showcasing A “Bright And Energetic Mood”

Earlier this week, BTS shared the first set of teaser photos for new single “Dynamite.”
Wednesday, the superstar group shared another teaser image.
The new photo, a group shot, offers a window into the group’s “bright and energetic mood with vibrant colors and comfortable poses.”
As the new song’s August 21 release date draws near, BTS has more promotion planned. A third round of teaser photos will arrive Saturday, while a music video preview and Countdown Live session are respectively set for August 18 and 20.
More activity, including a TODAY Show interview and MTV VMAs performance, will take place following the song’s release.
The new teaser shot follows:
