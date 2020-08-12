in TV News

“One Of Us Is Lying” TV Adaptation Gets Series Order At Peacock, Key Cast Members Revealed, “ELITE” Creator Set As Showrunner

Peacock will order a TV version of “One Of Us Is Lying.,”

The Peacock streaming service is moving forward with a TV adaptation of best-selling novel “One Of Us Is Lying.”

Peacock announced the news Wednesday morning, confirming a series order for the adaptation. The initial order calls for 8 episodes.

“Based on the bestselling novel of the same title by Karen M. McManus, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive,” teases Peacock. “Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.”

Along with confirming “Elite” co-creator Darío Madrona as showrunner and executive producer, Peacock announced principal cast members for the project: Marianly Tejada (“The Purge”), Cooper van Grootel (“Go!”), Annalisa Cochrane (“Into the Dark: Pure”), Chibuikem Uche (“Ghost Draft”), Barrett Carnahan (“Grown-ish”), Jessica McLeod (“You Me Her”) and Melissa Collazo (“Swamp Thing”).

