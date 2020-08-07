Dua Lipa Hosting August 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” With Guest Gwen Stefani

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return with new episodes this coming week, but the titular host will remain on his hiatus. That means the four new installments will each feature guest hosts.
The August 10 edition will welcome pop superstar Dua Lipa as its guest host. As part of her hosting stint, Lipa will lead an interview with fellow music star Gwen Stefani. Stefani, who is currently charting at country radio as part of Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere,” appears on an upcoming remix of Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”
Other guest hosts include Sarah Cooper (August 11) and Rob Lowe (August 12 & 13). Complete listings follow:
Monday, Aug. 10 – GUEST HOST DUA LIPA
Gwen Stefani
Tuesday, Aug. 11 – GUEST HOST SARAH COOPER
Ben Stiller 2. Musical Guest Holly Humberstone
Wednesday, Aug. 12 – GUEST HOST ROB LOWE
Danny DeVito
Thursday, Aug. 13 – GUEST HOST ROB LOWE
Musical Guest Dawes
