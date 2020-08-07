in TV News

Dua Lipa Hosting August 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” With Guest Gwen Stefani

ABC confirms lineups for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia Remix Photo, courtesy of @dualipa on Instagram / Warner

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return with new episodes this coming week, but the titular host will remain on his hiatus. That means the four new installments will each feature guest hosts.

The August 10 edition will welcome pop superstar Dua Lipa as its guest host. As part of her hosting stint, Lipa will lead an interview with fellow music star Gwen Stefani. Stefani, who is currently charting at country radio as part of Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere,” appears on an upcoming remix of Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”

Other guest hosts include Sarah Cooper (August 11) and Rob Lowe (August 12 & 13). Complete listings follow:

Monday, Aug. 10 – GUEST HOST DUA LIPA

Gwen Stefani

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – GUEST HOST SARAH COOPER

Ben Stiller 2. Musical Guest Holly Humberstone

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – GUEST HOST ROB LOWE

Danny DeVito

Thursday, Aug. 13 – GUEST HOST ROB LOWE

Musical Guest Dawes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

