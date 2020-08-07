Nessa Barrett’s “Pain” Received Over 1.5 Million First-Week Streams On Spotify, Video Nears 4 Million YouTube Views

Nessa Barrett’s debut single “Pain” made a solid opening week splash on at least two major digital platforms.

Released on July 31, “Pain” had attained 1.54 million Spotify streams by the end of its first week on August 6. The official video meanwhile boasts a YouTube view count of 3.63 million as of press time at 11:15AM ET Friday.

Co-written by Leo Mellace and Nate Cyphert, “Pain” marks the first official release from the social media sensation (and Warner Records artist).

Barrett is concurrently continuing her growth on major social platforms. Her TikTok follower count recently hit the 10 million mark, and she boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram.