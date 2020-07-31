New Alanis Morissette, Brandy Albums Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The US iTunes store has issued its first major album sales chart update of the new week, and the explicit and clean versions of Taylor Swift’s “folklore” remain the top sellers.

Noteworthy new releases do, however, occupy the next slots on the chart.

As of press time at 1:25AM ET Friday morning, Alanis Morissette’s new “Such Pretty Forks In The Road” occupies the #3 position on the all-genre chart. Brandy’s new “B7” directly follows at #4.

The enduring “Hamilton” cast recording follows at #5, ahead of Rascal Flatts’ new “How They Remember You” at #6.

— Morissette supported the new album with a performance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”