Nessa Barrett’s Debut Single “Pain” Earns Spot On Spotify’s New Music Friday; Official Video Coming At Noon

Social media star Nessa Barrett just released her debut single “Pain.”

Sure to generate interest from her impressive network of followers, “Pain” is also in position to reach a broader audience. The song received a solid spot on this week’s edition of the influential Spotify New Music Friday playlist.

Arguably the industry’s most important weekly “new music” playlist, New Music Friday reaches an audience of 3.7 million.

Co-written by Barrett, Nate Cyphert and Leo Mellace, the emotional ballad will receive further support from the release of the official music video. Barrett has set the YouTube premiere for 12PM ET Friday; the embed is available below.

The 17-year-old Barrett boasts nearly 10 million TikTok followers, 3 million Instagram followers, and 300,000 YouTube subscribers.