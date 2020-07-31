in Music News, New Music

Nessa Barrett’s Debut Single “Pain” Earns Spot On Spotify’s New Music Friday; Official Video Coming At Noon

“Pain” is now available on digital platforms.

Nessa Barrett - Pain video cover | Warner

Social media star Nessa Barrett just released her debut single “Pain.”

Sure to generate interest from her impressive network of followers, “Pain” is also in position to reach a broader audience. The song received a solid spot on this week’s edition of the influential Spotify New Music Friday playlist.

Arguably the industry’s most important weekly “new music” playlist, New Music Friday reaches an audience of 3.7 million.

Co-written by Barrett, Nate Cyphert and Leo Mellace, the emotional ballad will receive further support from the release of the official music video. Barrett has set the YouTube premiere for 12PM ET Friday; the embed is available below.

The 17-year-old Barrett boasts nearly 10 million TikTok followers, 3 million Instagram followers, and 300,000 YouTube subscribers.

nessa barrettpain

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

New Alanis Morissette, Brandy Albums Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Emmy-Nominated “Succession” Star Nicholas Braun Earns Spotify New Music Playlist Spot For “Antibodies (Do You Have The)”