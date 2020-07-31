in Music News

BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Both songs should reach the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Benee by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

Two of the year’s breakout hits are set to enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

After the first five days of the July 26-August 1 tracking period, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” claims the #9 position on Mediabase’s building pop radio chart. Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” is #10. As they are up in spins from the same point last week and face no imminent threats from below, the two songs should have no trouble retaining their positions through the close of tracking.

Each of the four artists will be celebrating his or her first Top 10 hit at the US pop radio format.

