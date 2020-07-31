Billie Eilish’s “My Future” Received Significant Thursday Night Airplay At Pop & Alternative Radio

In addition to launching on digital platforms, Billie Eilish’s “my future” was released for radio airplay Thursday evening. Programmers at the pop and alternative radio formats wasted no time showing their support.

Numerous stations offered the song hour airplay, which meant that some west coast and Hawaiian stations were able to play the song 8 or even 9 times by the close of Thursday. According to Mediabase, dozens of US pop stations offered at least 5 spins Thursday. A handful of alternative stations played the song at least twice.

Although the support was not quite as significant, “my future” also received some looks at the hot adult contemporary format.

Many stations are planning to continue their heavy support through Friday, which means “my future” could move into the Top 50 (if not Top 40) at pop and alternative as soon as this weekend.

“my future” is also faring well on the digital front, amassing big opening day streaming interest and occupying the #1 sales position on US iTunes.