Songs By Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Avenue Beat, Juice WRLD & Marshmello Added By Z100 New York

The high-profile new singles from Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 have won support from New York’s #1 Hit Music Station.

Reporting to the July 28 Mediabase pop radio add board, Z100 New York confirms it picked up Swift’s “cardigan” and Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love.”

The station also added a pair of recent, momentum-rich releases: Avenue Beat’s “F2020” and Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

“Nobody’s Love” and “Come & Go” are already charting at pop radio, while Avenue Beat’s “F2020” is just outside the Top 40. “Cardigan” is on track to make the chart as soon as this week.

