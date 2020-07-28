in Music News

Taylor Swift Praises Maisie Peters’ “Betty” Cover: “My Ears Have Been Blessed”

Maisie Peters offered her take on the new “folkore” track.

Maisie Peters performs betty | Via @maisiehpeters on Twitter

Like many fellow artists (and, really, anyone with an interest in pop culture), Maisie Peters has shared excitement over Taylor Swift’s surprise new album “folklore.”

Monday, however, the artist went one step further by covering a track from the album.

Peters, who has long expressed admiration for (and drawn inspiration from) Swift, posted a 1-minute take on album standout “betty.” Featuring Peters’ characteristically endearing, emotive vocal ability, the cover proved immediately resonant with those who watched.

On Tuesday, that list of impressed listeners grew to include Taylor Swift herself. Swift praised the cover in a Tuesday afternoon Tweet, noting, “My ears have been blessed on this fine Tuesday.”

Peters quickly expressed appreciation to the “queen” for the kind words.

Peters is no stranger to making waves with covers; earlier in quarantine, she delighted fans with a month’s worth of bedroom covers. Like Swift, she is also no stranger to making waves with a combination of honest and detail-driven songwriting. Her “sad girl summer” received rave reviews upon release earlier this summer

bettymaisie petersTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Insecure,” “Dead To Me,” “What We Do In The Shadows,” “Kominsky Method” Earn Emmy Nominations For Outstanding Comedy Series