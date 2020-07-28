Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On August 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this month, Gracie Abrams released her superb debut EP “minor.” She also commenced a virtual tour series, performing for remote audiences in cities like Los Angeles, New York and London.

Next week, she will share her talent during a major television program.

NBC confirms Abrams for the August 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Marking her debut appearance on the program, the acclaimed artist’s performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Jesse Eisenberg and Blake Griffin.

Who else can you expect on "Fallon"?

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin and musical guest Gracie Abrams. Show 1301A