Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Go Crazy” improves to #1 on this week’s rhythmic listing.

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy Video | Screenshot | RCA

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s hit collaboration “Go Crazy” unsurprisingly reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Go Crazy” takes the throne from DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR.” The Brown-Thug collaboration received ~6,509 plays during the July 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 358.

“ROCKSTAR” slides to #2 on this week’s chart, while Jack Harlow’s former #1 “WHATS POPPIN” drops one spot to #3. Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” another former #1, rises one spot to #4 despite a loss in airplay.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce),” which reached the chart’s apex earlier this year, drops one place to #5.

