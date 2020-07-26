in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Death By Rock And Roll” tops this week’s active rock chart.

Death By Rock and Roll Cover - Fearless Records / The Chamber Group

As lead singer Taylor Momsen celebrates her birthday, The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” officially reaches #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Death By Rock And Roll” seizes the throne from Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off.” The Pretty Reckless’ single received ~1,801 spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 25 plays.

The #1 position is official as of July 26, 2020, which is Momsen’s 27th birthday.

“A Little Bit Off” falls to #2 this week, while Asking Alexandria’s “Antisocialist” spends another week at #3. Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” and Volbeat’s “Leviathan” stay at #4 and #5, respectively.

