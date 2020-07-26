in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 11th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Blinding Lights” is still the biggest song at Hot AC radio.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, bringing its reign to an impressive 11 weeks.

“Blinding Lights” tops this week’s chart on the strength of its ~6,346 spins. The count trails last week’s mark by 134 but keeps “Blinding Lights” in the #1 position.

Credited with ~5,848 spins during the July 19-25 tracking period (+134), Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” climbs one spot to #2.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” slides one spot to #3, and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” spends another week at #4. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” also holds steady, notching another week in the #5 position.

