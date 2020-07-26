DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Earns 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” spends another week atop the urban radio format.

Played ~6,373 times during the July 19-25 tracking period, “ROCKSTAR” grabs a third week at #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 4 plays.

Up two spots, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” grabs #2 this week. It posted a tracking period play count of ~5,732 (+418).

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” which rises to #1 on the rhythmic chart, falls one place to #3 on this week’s urban listing.

Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” drops one spot to #4, and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” stays put at #5.