Songs By Lewis Capaldi, Young T & Bugsey, Juice WRLD & Marshmello Added By 102.7 KIIS LA

“Before You Go,” “Don’t Rush,” and “Come & Go” have landed on the KIIS playlist.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

An enduring hit, a multi-format breakthrough, and a hot new track have officially landed on the 102.7 KIIS FM playlist.

Reporting to the July 21 Mediabase pop radio add board, the Los Angeles pop station confirms it added Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One),” and Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

A long-running single at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio, “Before You Go” recently entered the Top 10 on the pop airplay chart. “Don’t Rush” recently cracked the Top 30, while “Come & Go” is officially impacting this week (and already trending Top 50).

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. “Come & Go” will surely be in the mix for this week’s most added honor.

