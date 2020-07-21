Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The best-performing track from the late Juice WRLD’s chart-topping album “Legends Never Die” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

A collaboration with Marshmello, “Come & Go” won support from 58 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The support convincingly positions “Come & Go” atop the Mediabase pop radio add board – and positions “Come & Go” to make a big airplay run in the coming weeks.

Picked up by 30 stations, blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” takes second place on this week’s add board. Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” follows in third with 28 adds, and a count of 26 slots Zara Larsson’s “Love Me Land” in fourth.

Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny,” which won support from 22 stations, takes fifth place on this week’s add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” (6th-most), Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (7th-most), Avenue Beat’s “F2020” (8th-most), Zoe Wees’ “Control” (9th-most), and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” (10th-most).