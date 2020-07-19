Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Reaches 100 Million Streams On Spotify

Earlier this week, Madison Beer’s breakthrough 2018 pop radio hit “Home With You” reached the 200 million stream mark on Spotify.

Sunday, her 2020 song “Selfish” reached its own milestone on the platform. The critically acclaimed single surpassed 100 million Spotify streams on Sunday, July 19.

Released on Valentine’s Day, “Selfish” immediately attracted raves from fans and critics. Featuring an outstanding vocal performance, compelling lyrics and a resonant sound, it was the best case yet for Beer’s status as a special singer-songwriter — with a clear artistic vision.

“Selfish” additionally achieved a degree of virality on TikTok, which amplified its industry buzz and surely contributed to the successful Spotify performance.

The song joins “Dead,” “Home With You,” “Hurts Like Hell,” “All Day and Night (with Europa),” and “POP/STARS (with K-DA and (G)I-DLE)” as Beer’s sixth song to reach 100 million streams on the Spotify platform.