in Music News

“Selfish” Becomes Madison Beer’s Fastest Song To Earn Gold Certification In United States

“Selfish” has crossed the 500K unit mark.

Madison Beer - Selfish video screen | Madison Beer/Access/Epic

Earlier this year, Madison Beer scored her first three RIAA certifications. Singles “Dead,” “Home With You,” and “Hurts Like Hell” all attained gold status in the United States.

She recently achieved a fourth such certification, and this one comes with a special distinction.

Beer just announced that her acclaimed “Selfish” has crossed the gold threshold, signaling 500,000 in US units. And insofar as it reached gold status just about six months after its Valentine’s Day release, it is her fastest song to earn a certification in the US. The aforementioned three singles earned their gold stripes well over a year after launching.

Called Beer’s best release to date in Headline Planet’s review, “Selfish” attained its considerable buzz and streaming success despite never receiving official “single” billing.

The ever-improving artist, who seems to have truly found “her sound” with songs like “Selfish” and follow-up “Stained Glass,” will be releasing a new single entitled “Baby” on August 21.

Madison Beerselfish

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio