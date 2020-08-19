“Selfish” Becomes Madison Beer’s Fastest Song To Earn Gold Certification In United States

Earlier this year, Madison Beer scored her first three RIAA certifications. Singles “Dead,” “Home With You,” and “Hurts Like Hell” all attained gold status in the United States.

She recently achieved a fourth such certification, and this one comes with a special distinction.

Beer just announced that her acclaimed “Selfish” has crossed the gold threshold, signaling 500,000 in US units. And insofar as it reached gold status just about six months after its Valentine’s Day release, it is her fastest song to earn a certification in the US. The aforementioned three singles earned their gold stripes well over a year after launching.

Called Beer’s best release to date in Headline Planet’s review, “Selfish” attained its considerable buzz and streaming success despite never receiving official “single” billing.

The ever-improving artist, who seems to have truly found “her sound” with songs like “Selfish” and follow-up “Stained Glass,” will be releasing a new single entitled “Baby” on August 21.