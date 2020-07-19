in Music News

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

“Falling” becomes the artist’s first #1 on the pop radio chart.

Trevor Daniel - Press Photo by Cian Moore, courtesy of Interscope Records

Making good on the mid-week projection, Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The breakthrough hit received ~16,800 spins during the July 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 211.

“Falling,” which becomes the artist’s first pop radio #1, seizes the throne from The Weeknd’s enduring smash “Blinding Lights.” That song falls to #2 this week with ~16,346 spins (-626).

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” rises one spot to #3, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” jumps five places to #4. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently retains the #5 position on this week’s chart.

— As “Falling” hits #1, Trevor Daniel’s follow-up “Past Life (with Selena Gomez)” vaults into the Top 20.

