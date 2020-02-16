Madison Beer Releases Outstanding New Song “Selfish,” Song Quickly Surpasses 1 Million Spotify Streams

Contrary to a common misconception, pop music does not force artists to make compromises. They can let loose vocally, pour their hearts out emotionally, and still make music that is catchy and commercial.

Madison Beer validates this notion in her breathtaking new release “Selfish.” Set to appear on her upcoming album “Life Support,” the stunning song is all-at-once immensely personal, musically powerful and undeniably accessible.

The impressive vocal showing finds Beer exploring the breadth of her vocal range. This is not, however, a mere “show-off” performance. The real beauty of “Selfish” is the emotional texture of Beer’s singing. Every single note and vocal choice matters, leading to an utterly immersive experience. Even before digesting the lyrics, it is impossible not to feel the artist’s inner conflict over a doomed relationship.

Granted, the lyrics are immensely effective. The honest, candid, relatable words tease the high caliber of songwriting fans should expect on the new album. They reflect an artist deeply in touch with her feelings — and incredibly adept at communicating those emotions to a broader audience.

The power of the composition is not, however, limited to the lyrics. The song also thrives on the melodic front, resulting in a composition that is unique, compelling and rich with pop sensibility. The chorus is actually as catchy and engaging as anything currently charting at pop radio.

With slight shades of the vibe Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have been turning into chart and awards dominance, the production takes the effort to the next level. It cements “Selfish” as Madison Beer’s best release to date — and perhaps the strongest “mainstream pop” song to hit the market thus far in 2020.

“Selfish” is not an official single (that honor belongs to previous release “Good In Goodbye”), but it is still attracting substantial interest on Spotify. By the end of its second day of release, “Selfish” had amassed 1,000,332 streams on the platform.