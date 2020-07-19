in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 At Urban Radio

“ROCKSTAR” rules both listings this week.

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR video screen | Interscope

After ceding the throne on last week’s chart, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic listing. The global smash meanwhile retains its #1 position on the latest Mediabase urban radio chart.

— Played ~6,593 times during the July 12-18 tracking period (+109), “ROCKSTAR” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart. The song is celebrating a third total week at #1.

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises two spots to #3, as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” drops one place to #4.

Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” concurrently slides one spot to #5.

— A spin count of ~6,364 (+495) meanwhile earns “ROCKSTAR” a second week atop the urban chart.

“Go Crazy” holds at #2, and Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” keeps the #3 spot. “WHATS POPPIN” stays at #4, and “Blueberry Faygo” climbs two spots to #5.

