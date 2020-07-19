in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR,” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane Songs Top 20

The singles reach new highs on this week’s pop radio chart.

DaBaby - Press Photo by Jackie Dimailig, courtesy of Interscope/IGA Publicity

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life,” and Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” all post gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former two tracks score Top 15 positions, while the latter two move into the Top 20.

Played 7,695 times during the July 12-18 tracking period, “ROCKSTAR” rises three places to #14. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 780.

“Blueberry Faygo,” which received 7,497 spins (+524), rises one spot to #15 on this week’s listing.

Up four places, “Past Life” earns #18 on the strength of its 5,146 spins. Its week-over-week spin gain of 1,523 ranks as the format’s third-largest, trailing only the gains posted by Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love.”

“Like That” concurrently ascends one spot to #20, courtesy of its 4,925 tracking period plays (+270).

dababypast liferockstarroddy ricchSelena Gomeztrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Enters Top 5 At Country Radio

Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways,” Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” Top 30