DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR,” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez, Doja Cat & Gucci Mane Songs Top 20

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life,” and Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” all post gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former two tracks score Top 15 positions, while the latter two move into the Top 20.

Played 7,695 times during the July 12-18 tracking period, “ROCKSTAR” rises three places to #14. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 780.

“Blueberry Faygo,” which received 7,497 spins (+524), rises one spot to #15 on this week’s listing.

Up four places, “Past Life” earns #18 on the strength of its 5,146 spins. Its week-over-week spin gain of 1,523 ranks as the format’s third-largest, trailing only the gains posted by Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love.”

“Like That” concurrently ascends one spot to #20, courtesy of its 4,925 tracking period plays (+270).