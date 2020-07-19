in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Reaches Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart, Enjoys Another Massive Airplay Gain

“Watermelon Sugar” soars to #4 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” makes another big gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, soaring five places to #4.

According to Mediabase, the summer hit received ~15,092 spins during the July 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 3,087 plays, which convincingly ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

“Watermelon Sugar,” in fact, enjoys a third consecutive week as the format’s greatest airplay gainer. The success, of course, makes sense. In addition to posting strong sales and streaming numbers, “Watermelon Sugar” is receiving great “callout scores” from radio listeners.

“Watermelon Sugar” is one of two Harry Styles songs in the top ten. Previous single “Adore You,” which hit #1 earlier this year, appears at #7 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

