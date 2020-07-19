Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Reaches Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart, Enjoys Another Massive Airplay Gain

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” makes another big gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, soaring five places to #4.

According to Mediabase, the summer hit received ~15,092 spins during the July 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 3,087 plays, which convincingly ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

“Watermelon Sugar,” in fact, enjoys a third consecutive week as the format’s greatest airplay gainer. The success, of course, makes sense. In addition to posting strong sales and streaming numbers, “Watermelon Sugar” is receiving great “callout scores” from radio listeners.

“Watermelon Sugar” is one of two Harry Styles songs in the top ten. Previous single “Adore You,” which hit #1 earlier this year, appears at #7 on this week’s chart.