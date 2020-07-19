The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Enjoys 10th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The Weeknd’s smash “Blinding Lights” continues to reign as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song. The “After Hours” blockbuster enjoys a tenth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.
“Blinding Lights” keeps the throne thanks to the ~6,477 spins it received during the July 12-18 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 6 plays.
Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” an enduring hit in its own right, holds at #2 this week. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” concurrently rises two spots to #3.
Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” spends another week at #4, and Dua Lipa’s former #1 “Don’t Start Now” dips two spots to #5.
