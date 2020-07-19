in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Enjoys 10th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Blinding Lights” retains its throne at hot adult contemporary.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s smash “Blinding Lights” continues to reign as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song. The “After Hours” blockbuster enjoys a tenth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“Blinding Lights” keeps the throne thanks to the ~6,477 spins it received during the July 12-18 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 6 plays.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” an enduring hit in its own right, holds at #2 this week. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” concurrently rises two spots to #3.

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” spends another week at #4, and Dua Lipa’s former #1 “Don’t Start Now” dips two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

