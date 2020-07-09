BTS’ “Moon” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Over the past few days, BTS songs and albums have been making particularly noteworthy waves on iTunes charts around the world.

Thursday, a song from the group’s recent “Map Of The Soul: 7” began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 10PM ET, “Moon” is up to #5 on the all-genre chart. The position represents the song’s first visit to the Top 5; it had previously peaked at #12 in conjunction with the album’s February 2020 release.

A solo track, “Moon” finds BTS member Jin paying tribute to the group’s fanbase (the ARMY).