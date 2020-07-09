in Music News

BTS’ “Moon” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Moon” reaches a new peak on iTunes.

BTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Over the past few days, BTS songs and albums have been making particularly noteworthy waves on iTunes charts around the world.

Thursday, a song from the group’s recent “Map Of The Soul: 7” began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 10PM ET, “Moon” is up to #5 on the all-genre chart. The position represents the song’s first visit to the Top 5; it had previously peaked at #12 in conjunction with the album’s February 2020 release.

A solo track, “Moon” finds BTS member Jin paying tribute to the group’s fanbase (the ARMY).

btsjinmoon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Camila Mendes Scheduled For July 16 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode