Camila Mendes Scheduled For July 16 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

The original Hulu film “Palm Springs” will premiere on the platform this Friday, July 10.
Six days later, cast member Camila Mendes will support the movie with a daytime talk show appearance.
Mendes is set to appear via video on the July 16 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, Mendes is the only guest announced for the episode.
Other upcoming “Live” guests will include Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn (July 10), Luke Bryan (July 13), Christopher Jackson (July 14), Dakota Fanning (July 15), and Jimmie Johnson (July 17).
All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
