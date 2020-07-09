in TV News

Camila Mendes Scheduled For July 16 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

The actress will discuss the new movie “Palm Springs.”

Palm Springs - Press Photo courtesy of Hulu

The original Hulu film “Palm Springs” will premiere on the platform this Friday, July 10.

Six days later, cast member Camila Mendes will support the movie with a daytime talk show appearance.

Mendes is set to appear via video on the July 16 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, Mendes is the only guest announced for the episode.

Other upcoming “Live” guests will include Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn (July 10), Luke Bryan (July 13), Christopher Jackson (July 14), Dakota Fanning (July 15), and Jimmie Johnson (July 17).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

