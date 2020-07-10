in Music News

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Kid Cudi & Eminem Top Songs Sales Chart

“Legends Never Die” and “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” lead the way on iTunes.

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die Audio Cover | Grade A/Interscope

By mid Friday morning, new releases occupied the top spots on the US iTunes album and song sales charts.

The late Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” leads the way on the album sales chart. Its closest competition comes from Brett Eldredge’s new “Sunday Drive,” while the “Hamilton” cast recording follows at #3. Summer Walker’s “Life On Earth” EP and Iration’s “Coastin'” occupy the #4 and #5 spots, respectively.

The song chart currently belongs to Kid Cudi’s “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady (featuring Eminem).” BTS’ “Moon,” which reached #1 earlier Friday morning, is #2 on the listing as of press time at 10AM ET.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (#3), Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” (#4), and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (#5) form the balance of the Top 5.

