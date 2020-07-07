BTS’ “Black Swan” Breaks Worldwide iTunes Record, V’s “Sweet Night” Reaches #1 In Yet Another Country

Update: V’s “Sweet Night” reached #1 on the Grenada iTunes chart on Tuesday, July 7. The “Itaewon Class” soundtrack song has now reached #1 on iTunes in 102 countries, tying Adele’s “Hello” for most national iTunes number ones for a song by a solo artist.

V’s group BTS still holds the overall record, as its “Black Swan” reached #1 in a 104th country this weekend.

Over the past few days, BTS and one of its members have achieved impressive feats on iTunes stores across the world.

After reaching #1 in Nepal, Zimbabwe, Cape Verde, and Belize, the group’s “Black Swan” has officially topped the chart in 104 different countries. The figure represents an all-time record, besting the 102-country mark held by Adele’s longtime record-holder “Hello.”

Shortly after the group set the all-time iTunes record, member V topped the Antigua and Barbuda iTunes chart with “Sweet Night.” The song has now hit #1 on 101 national iTunes platforms, representing the third-highest sum ever (after “Black Swan” and “Hello”), the second-highest for a solo artist (after “Hello”) and the highest for a male soloist.

“Black Swan” was released earlier this year as a pre-release/instant gratification track from “Map Of The Soul: 7.” V’s “Sweet Night” launched this March as part of the “Itaewon Class” soundtrack.