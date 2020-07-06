Gracie Abrams’ “21,” “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” Reach 10 Million Streams On Spotify

Over the past few days, Gracie Abrams’ “21” and “I miss you, I’m sorry” both crossed the 10 million stream mark on Spotify.

“21” got there first – and boasts a cumulative streaming total of 10,484,002 as of Sunday, July 5. “I miss you, I’m sorry” subsequently crossed the 10 million mark, and its running total now stands at 10,147,676.

Abrams released “21” to rave reviews this past February. “I miss you, I’m sorry,” which also received stellar marks, arrived in early April.

Abrams previously hit the 10 million mark with “Stay.” That song has amassed 13,684,957 streams since its November 2019 release.

The singer-songwriter’s other Spotify releases include the October 2019 release “Mean It” (6,320,457) and the May 2020 release “Long Sleeves’ (1,857,608). She will be releasing her debut project “Minor” on July 14.